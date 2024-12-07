Dr. Elroy Saldanha Inducted as Fellow of the American College of Surgeons

Mangalore: Dr. Elroy Saldanha, MS, MCh, PDCC (Robotic Surgery, Vattikuti Foundation), FACS, FIAGES, FMAS, EFIAGES, and Associate Professor in the Department of Surgical Oncology at Fr. Muller Medical College, has been inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS). This remarkable milestone was achieved following the fulfillment of the stringent professional and academic criteria set by the ACS, a globally renowned body dedicated to advancing surgical care and education. The fellowship was conferred upon Dr. Saldanha during the ACS Clinical Congress 2024 convocation held on October 19, 2024, in San Francisco.

Dr. Saldanha’s expertise in Robotic and Laparoscopic Minimally Invasive Surgical Oncology is a testament to his commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for improved patient outcomes. As a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, he joins an esteemed group of surgeons recognized for their dedication to surgical excellence and leadership in the field.

Dr. Saldanha’s achievement highlights his unwavering dedication to clinical innovation, research, and patient care. His availability for Surgical Oncology consultations at Fr. Muller Medical College Hospital, Kankanady, ensures that patients benefit from his advanced training and expertise in minimally invasive surgical techniques.

This honor underlines Dr. Saldanha’s commitment to elevating surgical standards and contributing meaningfully to the medical community on both national and global stages.