Dr. K. Vidya Kumari Transferred, Swaroopa T.K. Appointed as New District Commissioner of Udupi

Udupi: The Karnataka state government has issued an order transferring Dr. K. Vidya Kumari from her position as District Commissioner of Udupi. The order was issued on Tuesday, marking a change in leadership for the district.

Swaroop T.K., previously serving as the Director of Governance at the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (R.D.P.R.) Department in Bangalore has been appointed as the new District Commissioner of Udupi. Ms. Swaroop T.K. is expected to assume her new responsibilities shortly.