Dr V Parameshwara Memorial Creative Music Therapy Award Conferred on Dr Vijayalakshmi Subramaniam

Mangaluru: In a poignant ceremony held on May 1st, 2024 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru, the esteemed Dr V Parameshwara Memorial Creative Music Therapy Award was conferred on Dr Vijayalakshmi Subramaniam, Professor in ENT at Yenepoya Medical College, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Mangalore. Dr Subramaniam, a proficient musician and dedicated music therapist, was recognized for her exceptional contributions to the field of music therapy.

This award was instituted in 2022 in the loving memory of the late Dr V Parameshwara, a renowned cardiologist from Bangalore also the former president of the Indian medical Association, in collaboration with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Meera Centre for Music Therapy Education and Research. The ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of Justice N Kumar, Former Judge of High Court of Karnataka, Gana Kala Bhushana Vidushi Smt RA Ramamani, Sri HS Nagaraj, Director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Sri Ekambaram Naidu, Chairman of Indo Asian group of Educational Institutions, Dr Nalini Parameshwara (wife of Dr V Parameshwara), Nadayogini Vidushi Smt Dr Meenakshi Ravi, and Karnataka Kalashree Vidwan Dr NG Ravi.Sri KV Sastry and Sri Nagaraj, Trustees of Meera Centre for Music Therapy Education and Research, graced the occasion with their presence.

In a heartfelt acceptance speech, Dr Vijayalakshmi Subramaniam dedicated the prestigious award to her parents, mentors, and the resilient community of patients who have placed their trust in music therapy. She acknowledged their unwavering faith and courage, which serves as an inspiration for her continued endeavors in the field.

The Dr V Parameshwara Memorial Creative Music Therapy Award stands as a beacon, honoring individuals like Dr Subramaniam, whose pioneering work in music therapy uplifts and heals countless lives.