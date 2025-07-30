Dr. Zita Lobo Launches Debut Novel Peacock, Python and Esther in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The launch of Peacock, Python and Esther, the debut novel by academician, artist, and author Dr. Zita Lobo, was held at The Ocean Pearl Hotel on Monday, July 28. The event was co-hosted by the Mangaluru-Udupi Chapter of the Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD), and brought together literary enthusiasts, scholars, and readers in a celebration of contemporary Indian fiction.

The novel was formally released by the author’s children—son Dr. Zuider Dsouza and daughter Dr. Zenobia Dsouza—in the presence of acclaimed author and keynote speaker Giselle Mehta and Brian Fernandes, Chairman of ISTD Mangaluru-Udupi Chapter. Chartered Accountant S. S. Nayak marked the occasion by receiving the first five copies.

Set in the coastal town of Honnavara, Peacock, Python and Esther explores the symbolic themes of vanity, survival, and transformation through a young woman’s journey of self-discovery amidst societal expectations. Employing elements of magical realism, the novel delves into the tensions between tradition and modernity while addressing deeper issues such as patriarchy, emotional healing, and inner transformation.

In her introductory address, Dr. Zita Lobo reflected on the philosophical underpinnings of her work. “It has taken thousands of years for humanity to evolve from ‘animal’ nature into becoming ‘human’. Yet while animals live peacefully with their kind, humans remain entangled in inherited ideologies and power structures, thereby constricting their own lives as well as those of others. There is hope that collective, cohesive stories will emerge when women and men come to adapt their full social significance and live complementing, rather than conflicting with, each other’s lives. Like the python shedding its skin to grow, and the peacock moulting for a fuller and brighter life, each must outgrow oneself,” she said.

She added, “This book emerged from my encounters with surreal characters and the disconnect between childhood innocence and adult realities.” She also read a selected passage from the book, offering the audience a glimpse into her narrative style.

Delivering the keynote, Giselle Mehta congratulated Dr. Lobo on her literary debut and emphasised the evolving space for women writers in India. “Unlike in the past, women authors today are celebrated. Aspiring writers must remain true to their authentic voice and write with natural expression,” she said. She also noted the challenges of sustaining reader engagement and praised the novel’s coherence and creative depth. “While women writers in the West thrive across genres, Indian women authors often carry the additional burden of interpreting Indian realities for a broader audience,” she observed.

A panel discussion followed, moderated by Sunita Pereira, featuring Dr. Hima Urmila Shetty, Prof. Maria D’Costa, and Dr. K. Rajesh Nayak. The panellists shared their perspectives on the novel’s themes and literary style. Dr. Shetty described the book as using magical realism to portray psychological archetypes through animal imagery. Prof. D’Costa lauded the book’s language and emotional resonance, stating, “All the elements in the book live within each of us.” Dr. Nayak remarked, “It is culturally rooted with a compelling plot, and the world built within its pages is vivid and immersive.”

The event began with a prayer led by the author’s husband, Sebastian Dsouza, and their children. ISTD Chairman Brian Fernandes welcomed the gathering, and Nayana Fernandes introduced the chief guest. The evening was compered by Raveena Mascarenhas and concluded with a book signing session.

With Peacock, Python and Esther, Dr. Zita Lobo transitions from academic writing to literary fiction, offering a voice that blends personal reflection with social commentary. Published by Stellar Publications, the 319-page book is priced at Rs. 350 and is available at Jerosa Company, Hampankatta, Mangaluru.