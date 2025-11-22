“Dreams on Wheels” To Start On Nov 24

Mangalore: The ambitious project by former journalist Srinivasan Nandagopal to ride through the state to reach out to students of Government Schools will kick start from DK District on November 24. The campaign titled “Dreams on Wheels” is intended to empower Government School children to face future challenges with motivational sessions on Skill Development, Preparedness for Exams and Career Paths for 10th Std students who are otherwise under-exposed and lack confidence when they reach the Pre-University stage.

Interestingly, he is going to ride his Honda CB350 to reach out to the nooks and corners of the state to conduct the sessions in individual schools or in clusters as he rides along.

The project will begin from Nandagopal’s home district of Dakshina Kannada and traverse through all the 31 districts of the state, culminating in the capital district of Bengaluru Urban. The route map has been meticulously planned, dividing the state into Coastal, Northern, Central, Plains and Southern regions, touching all the border states of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The objective of the Project goes beyond the sessions as Nandagopal who is also the co-founder of an NGO – Centre for Integrated Learning, wishes to have a closer look and document the situation of Schools, Academic Infrastructure and Teacher Efficiency of Government Schools in the state, which will enable the State Government to take more proactive measures in the interest of student community in the semi-urban, rural and remote parts of the state.

The road trip with a purpose will cover a total distance of 5,500 plus kms.