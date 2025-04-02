Driver arrested for raping German woman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police have arrested a driver for the rape of a German woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

According to police, the accused Abdul Aslam committed the crime at Mamidipally under Pahadishareef Police Station after offering a lift to the victim and her German friend to take them to different places.

The police registered a case on a complaint by the victim’s Indian friend, Mangalagiri Sharath Chandra Chowdhury, a resident of Meerpet in Rangareddy district.

While studying at the University of Messina in Italy last year, Sharath Chandra befriended two German nationals – the victim and her friend Maximilian Qiyuanliu. They arrived in Hyderabad on March 4 to travel and explore the city. While staying at Sharath Chandra’s residence in Meerpet, they were visiting different places in the city.

According to a statement from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, the victim and her German friend left the house on the evening of March 31 to visit a nearby vegetable market. While they were on their way, they were approached by a Swift Desire car, occupied by six individuals, including the accused, who was driving the car. The remaining were minor boys aged between 9 and 16 years. The occupants greeted the foreigners and inquired about their destination. Upon learning that they were heading to the market, the accused offered them a ride. Trusting him, the German nationals boarded the car.

Police said the group proceeded towards Chandrayangutta, and after refuelling the car, they went to different places and headed toward Mamidipally. Upon arrival, the accused told others, including the victim’s friend, to get down and take photographs. He, along with the victim, drove approximately 100 meters away with the victim to a secluded location. He threatened her for life and forcibly committed rape inside the car.

After committing the crime, the accused brought the victim back to the spot where he had dropped others. When the car slowed down, the victim jumped out of the moving vehicle and met her German friend.

Police registered a case under section 64 (1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and took up an investigation. Aslam, aged 25 and a resident of Yakutpura, was arrested at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Aslam, who had previously worked as a driver in Dubai, had hired a car through the long drive app and picked up his colony mates. While roaming around, he found the victim and her friend.

Police sent the victim for medical examination and seized the car. The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.