Iranian FM urges IAEA to take clear stance on threats against Iran’s nuclear sites

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi called on the United Nations nuclear watchdog to adopt a clear stance regarding the threats against his country’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

He made the remarks on Tuesday in a phone call with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, apparently referring to US President Donald Trump’s Sunday threat of bombing Iranian nuclear sites should Iran refuse to make a deal with Washington over its nuclear program, Xinhua news agency reported.

Araghchi highlighted Iran’s policy of interaction and cooperation with the agency, stressing that, given the continuation of the anti-Iran threats, his country would adopt any necessary measure to protect its nuclear program.

He also briefed Grossi on the latest developments and diplomatic consultations about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The IAEA chief said he would consult with the other parties to create a favorable atmosphere to help resolve the existing issues.

Grossi requested to visit Iran, which was agreed to by the Iranian foreign minister.

Trump, in an interview with NBC News on Sunday, threatened to launch “unprecedented military strikes” on Iran if it refused to negotiate over its nuclear program.

“If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing like they’ve never seen before,” he said, claiming US and Iranian officials are “talking,” without offering details.

The remarks followed a letter Trump said he sent to Iranian leaders in early March via the United Arab Emirates, proposing direct negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear activities.

In response, Tehran rejected the proposed face-to-face talks but left open the possibility of indirect talks.