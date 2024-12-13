Driver Saves Passengers by Skillfully Controlling Bus During Brake Failure

Mangaluru: A Vishal Travels bus en route from Udupi to Mangaluru encountered a critical brake failure near Ballalbagh in the city on Thursday morning. The quick thinking and decisive actions of the driver prevented a potentially dangerous situation for the passengers on board.

The incident transpired at approximately 8 AM, shortly after the bus had dropped off passengers at Lalbagh Junction and was proceeding towards the Ballalbagh bus stop. Driver Siddiq Ermal swiftly recognized the brake failure and took immediate action to avert disaster. Demonstrating remarkable composure under pressure, he maneuvered the bus to the left side of the road.

In a fortunate turn of events, the bus managed to ascend an elevated footpath adjacent to the road. However, the rear wheels were unable to reach the footpath, effectively bringing the vehicle to a halt without further incident. At the time, the bus was carrying a considerable number of passengers, all of whom were unharmed thanks to the driver’s prompt response.

Authorities from the traffic department arrived at the scene shortly after the incident to conduct an investigation.