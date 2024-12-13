Father Muller Medical College Hosts Successful Workshop on Phenomenology in Psychiatry

Mangaluru: The Department of Psychiatry at Father Muller Medical College recently hosted a successful one-day workshop titled “Phenomenology in Psychiatry: A Practical Workshop for postgraduate training,” aimed at enhancing the postgraduate training experience. The workshop, held on 13 December 2024, was inaugurated by Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, and drew enthusiastic participation from postgraduate students and faculty alike.

The event began with a warm welcome address by Dr. Supriya Hegde Aroor, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, who set the tone for the day’s proceedings. Dr. Keerthana Nayak, Senior Resident, then provided an insightful introduction to the workshop, explaining its core objectives and the significance of phenomenology in developing diagnostic and therapeutic skills in psychiatric practice.

Following the opening session, the workshop featured two expert-led training sessions that delved deeper into the practical applications of phenomenology in psychiatry.

The first session was conducted by Dr. Samir Kumar Praharaj, Professor and Unit Head at KMC Manipal, who offered an in-depth exploration of phenomenological methods in psychotic disorders. Dr. Praharaj’s session was focused on how these methods can be used to understand the lived experiences of patients and improve diagnostic accuracy in psychiatric settings.

The second session, delivered by Dr. Muralidharan Kesavan, Professor and Medical Superintendent, provided valuable insights into the practical application of phenomenology in depressive and anxiety disorders. Dr. Kesavan’s presentation highlighted how phenomenological approaches can be integrated into everyday psychiatric practice to enhance the therapeutic process and patient outcomes.

The workshop was marked by active participation from the postgraduate trainees and psychology students, with vibrant discussions that allowed them to deepen their understanding of the role phenomenology plays in mental health care. The event successfully fostered an interactive environment where participants could engage directly with experts and colleagues, reinforcing the importance of this approach in the field of psychiatry.

The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Clinton Castelino, Senior Resident, who expressed gratitude to the distinguished speakers, dignitaries, and participants for their valuable contributions to the event’s success.

This workshop not only underscored the significance of phenomenology in understanding the subjective experiences of patients but also highlighted its potential to improve mental health care outcomes. The Department of Psychiatry at Father Muller Medical College expressed its heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in organizing and attending the workshop, which was deemed a resounding success by all.



