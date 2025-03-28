Drones being used to deliver drug consignments, claims Assam CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the fight is against the drug nexus is quite massive, while claiming that drug smugglers have been using several new methods including drones to deliver narcotics consignments.

The Chief Minister said that with modified tactics, the drugs are being delivered by traffickers sitting at far places which is very dangerous.

“In Assam and Meghalaya, primarily drug carriers have been operating and it is a long battle for us against them and it will continue, However, the traffickers have been using various methods to deliver the consignments and often they have been using drones as carrier of narcotics items,” he stated.

Speaking to the reporters here, he said: “The menace of drug is huge and every state government has been taking efforts to foil the drug peddling attempt. Assam has been tackling the narcotics network with its full force and we have zero tolerance stand against narcotics. I believe that continuous operations against the drugs is the way to eradicate this menace from the society.”

The Chief Minister also said that the kingpins of drugs network do not live India and they operate from foreign nations.

“The kingpins of the narcotics nexus operate from abroad through their agents. They use every possible modus operandi to avoid being caught up by the police. Sometimes, multiple agents travel together with tiny consignments of drugs which are very hard to detect. If ten persons travel by train from Guwahati to Delhi with half a gram of heroine in each of their pockets, it will be very difficult to catch and arrest them. However, the security teams have been continuously working to be one step ahead from drug peddlers and this is how Assam Police operate to bust drug network,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further said that illegal drug nexus is a huge problem in the whole world and even the Donald Trump-led administration in the US has been discussing to tackle this issue.

“In recently concluded Senate meeting in the United States, combating with drugs nexus was a central theme. Therefore it is not that only Assam or Meghalaya have been facing threats from narcotics network rather it is now a global problem,” Sarma said adding that continuous operations are the methods to combat the challenging drug nexus.