Tragic Car Accident in Kundapur Claims Two Lives

Kundapur: A devastating car accident occurred in Balkuru, Kundapur, on Friday, resulting in the tragic deaths of two motorcyclists, Rajiv Shetty (55) and Sudheer Devaadiga (35). The accident happened when a car traveling from Kandloor towards Kundapur collided head-on with a scooter coming from the direction of Basruri towards Kandloor.

The impact of the collision was severe, causing fatal injuries to both victims, who succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The car and motorcycle were also severely damaged in the accident.

The Kundapur traffic police and highway patrol personnel responded quickly to the incident, ensuring smooth traffic flow and securing the area. Senior officials visited the site to investigate and gather evidence, and a case has been registered at the Kundapur traffic station.

The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident and will take necessary action against those responsible. This tragic incident has left the families and loved ones of the victims in shock and grief.