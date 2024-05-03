Dual Celebration at St Lawrence Church Bondel

Mangaluru: St Lawrence Church witnessed the celebration of the sacrament of Confirmation and Parish Foundation Day on May 1st, 2024.

Bishop Emeritus Aloysius Paul D’Souza administered the sacrament of Confirmation to 86 children of St Lawrence Church Bondel at 4:00 p.m.

Bishop Emeritus Aloysius Paul D’Souza along with Rev Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza-Parish Priest, V Rev. Dr Ronald Serrao-Rector Jeppu Seminary, Rev Fr Peter Gonsalves, Rev Fr Lancy D’Souza, Rev Fr Arul Betharaam, Rev Fr Ravikumar MSIJ concelebrated the Holy Mass.

In his homily, V Rev. Dr Ronald Serrao highlighted the significance of the Sacrament of Confirmation. He emphasized that the Holy Spirit gives them the increased ability to practice the faith of Christian life. He gave a call to all children to be the messengers of Jesus Christ and bear witness to Christ in every situation of their life. 86 children received the sacrament of Confirmation.