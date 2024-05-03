Vastu Expert arrested on charges of Sexual Harassment of Youth in Brahmavar

Udupi: The Brahmavar police arrested a Vastu expert for allegedly sexually harassing a youth on May 2.

The arrested has been identified as Ananth Naika (51), a resident of Chantharu, Brahmavar.

According to sources, Ananth was running a business in a lodge room near the Brahmavar bus stand with the name of a Vastu expert, Yoga, and Spiritual scholar.

An 18-year-old youth and his father had recently visited Ananth’s lodge room at around 9 pm to consult for Vasthu. At that time, Ananth sent the youth’s father outside and sexually harassed the youth. The youth later filed a complaint at the Brahmavar police station.

The Brahmavar Police registered the complaint and arrested the accused. He was produced before the court and sent to 14 days of Judicial Custody.