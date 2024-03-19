‘DUBAI DANCE CUP-2024’ Mega Dance Contest by Karnataka Sangha Dubai on May 26

Invitation to register your dance team.

UAE: Dubai’s first ever Karnataka Sangha founded in 1985, KARNATAKA SANGHA DUBAI (KSD) is poised to continue its support & service to Kannadiga community in Dubai. After the successful Dubai Dance Cup contest last year, KSD is now gearing up to organized a national level MEGA Dance competition named “DDC-2024” “DUBAI DANCE CUP-2024” on 26th May 2024 in Dubai.

Karnataka Sangha Dubai in its press release elaborated that DDC is an annual event to promote Kannada language and the art of Dance which will give recognition and fame to NRI Kannadiga’s internationally. This much-awaited DDC-2024 will be held with much bigger scale and galore in Dubai and has called for dance institutions and groups of U.A.E to register their teams by 15th April 2024 by calling any one of the following executives of the sangha.

Karnataka Sangha Dubai’s president Mr Shashidhar Nagarajappa said “DDC-2024 will be an amazing platform for dance groups to showcase their talent in the presence of celebrity judges and thousands of dance loving audiences. Vice president Mr Daya Kirodian added “DDC is an event of its Kind with glitz and glamor with celebrities and famous choreographers being brought from international institutions.”

General Secretary Mr Manohar Hedge 055 548 5003, Joint Secretary Mr Mallikarjun Gowda 050 243 3263 , Entertainment secretary Mrs Radika Satish 056 760 3132 & Mr Yuvaraj Devadiga 055 667 7249 will be Incharge of team registration and point of initial contact for public. Treasurer Mr Nagaraj Rao Udupi 055 551 5485 will be Incharge of sponsorship and publicity.

Event will be executed with support of Karnataka Sangha Dubai’s Patron Dr.BK Yusuf , Mr Harish Bangera ,Mr.l Ronald Matis advisor Mr Jayanth Shetty, KSD executive committee and all U.A.E’s Karnataka associations.

Dubai Dance Cup 2024 – contest details:

• Date : Sunday 26th May 2024

• Dance category:

o Folk Dance : All Ages

o Cinematic Dance : Senir & Junior

• Contact for further details: 055 548 5003 / 050 243 3263 / 056 760 3132

• BGM in Kannada language only, open to All Indians residing in U.A.E.