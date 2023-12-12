Dubai: Konkan Yuva Announces Christmas Crib & Greeting Card Competition 2023

UAE: Konkan Yuva the dynamic group for youth from the Konkan belt residing in UAE have announced their Christmas Crib & Greeting Card Competition 2023 for UAE residents.

The competition is open to residents of UAE/DUBAI, Last day for entry to the contest is 25th Dec 2023.

1. Christmas Greeting Card Competition:

Young creators aged between 5 and 15 years are invited to participate in the Christmas Greeting Card Competition, a platform designed to showcase their artistic prowess. The competition encourages participants to let their imagination soar as they paint their dreams on the canvas. The event is poised to be a celebration of youthful creativity and expression.



Rules are mentioned in the flyer.

To participate interested individuals can contact Ninet Moras at +971582424287 or Ashwin Pinto at +971559007554.

2. Christmas Crib Making Competition:

Category 1:

Individual (Residential)

Category 2:

Corporate

“Jingle Cribs,” a Crib crib-making competition open to all UAE residents. This competition invites participants to unleash their creativity and celebrate the art of crib-making. The event promises to be a delightful showcase of inventive craftsmanship.

Rules are mentioned in the flyer.

To participate interested individuals can contact Ninet Moras at +971582424287 or Ashwin Pinto at +971559007554.