Dubai: Konkan Yuva Announces Christmas Crib & Greeting Card Competition 2023
UAE: Konkan Yuva the dynamic group for youth from the Konkan belt residing in UAE have announced their Christmas Crib & Greeting Card Competition 2023 for UAE residents.
The competition is open to residents of UAE/DUBAI, Last day for entry to the contest is 25th Dec 2023.
1. Christmas Greeting Card Competition:
Young creators aged between 5 and 15 years are invited to participate in the Christmas Greeting Card Competition, a platform designed to showcase their artistic prowess. The competition encourages participants to let their imagination soar as they paint their dreams on the canvas. The event is poised to be a celebration of youthful creativity and expression.
Rules are mentioned in the flyer.
To participate interested individuals can contact Ninet Moras at +971582424287 or Ashwin Pinto at +971559007554.
2. Christmas Crib Making Competition:
Category 1:
Individual (Residential)
Category 2:
Corporate
“Jingle Cribs,” a Crib crib-making competition open to all UAE residents. This competition invites participants to unleash their creativity and celebrate the art of crib-making. The event promises to be a delightful showcase of inventive craftsmanship.
Rules are mentioned in the flyer.
