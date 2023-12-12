Random tests Will be Done Every Month for the Detection of Drugs in Food Items – SP Dr Arun K

Udupi: Udupi District Superintendent of Police Dr K Arun said that a total of 21 black spots have been identified on the National Highway 66 in Udupi District. After getting approval in the Road Transport Authority meeting to be held this month, steps will be taken to prevent accidents at these places.

SP Dr Arun K was speaking at the interaction programme organized by the Udupi District Working Journalists Association, Udupi on Tuesday, December 12 at the Press Club.

Our objective is to reduce such black spots. A joint survey has already been conducted by the police, RTO and the public works department in this regard, he said.

It has come to our attention that there is a traffic jam in Udupi city during weekends. As there are a lot of narrow roads in the city, the problem becomes worse when the traffic increases. In this regard, a meeting of the traffic police will be called to discuss about oneway traffic on some of the roads in the city for the smooth flow of traffic, he said.

A proposal has been submitted to the city council to install CCTV in 16 places in the Udupi city area which will also help solve traffic violations and crime cases. The installation of permanent CCTV will be done in the next three months. Measures will be taken to install temporary CCTV in the city during the Paryaya Festival.

SP requested the public to report Matka trade and betting apps to nearby police stations, emphasizing that more than 2,200 cases of online fraud related to cybercrime have been registered in the last three years. Victims can call the toll-free number 1930 to file a complaint immediately after an incident.

The health department and food safety officials have already been trained with food testing kits to test for drugs in the food items in shops near schools and colleges in the district. We have instructed them to inspect food items in 50 such shops every month.

The agriculture and forest department should conduct a monthly survey of the cannabis crop. The police department will also investigate the same. In cases of drugs being sold with chocolate in other districts, health and food safety officials have been trained to test food items for drugs. So far during inspection drugs have not been found anywhere. If drugs are found, appropriate legal action will be taken, he said.