Dubai Police arrest man for sneezing on a UAE banknote

Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a man for publishing a video on social media that insults the UAE’s currency, police said on Sunday.

The man appeared in a video on TikTok sitting in a living room, sneezing and using a UAE banknote to wipe his nose, before throwing it on the floor.

Police were alerted to the video and arrested the man after identifying his whereabouts.

Dubai Police said the man had been referred to the concerned authorities for legal action.

According to Article 29 of the UAE’s cyber-crime law, anyone who publishes information, news or data online with the intention of harming the reputation, prestige or status of the UAE or any of its institutions can be punished with a jail term and a fine up to Dh1 million.

