Duffy earns maiden T20 WC call-up as NZ name Santner-led squad

Wellington: Pace-bowling spearhead Jacob Duffy is set for his first senior World Cup after being included in New Zealand’s 15-player squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7.

Duffy, 31, is the only first-timer in a well-established squad boasting 1064 T20I caps. He has been in red-hot form for the New Zealand across the formats, finishing 2025 with a total of 81 international wickets at an average of 17 from 36 matches, breaking Sir Richard Hadlee’s 40-year record of 79.

The squad will be captained by Mitch Santner, who is set to attend his ninth senior ICC global event.

The remainder of the squad has a familiar feel with Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Adam Milne the pace bowlers, and Jimmy Neesham, the pace-bowling all-rounder.

In addition to the captain, there are four other spin options, with New Zealand’s second-highest T20I wicket-taker Ish Sodhi the sole specialist, alongside all-rounders Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra.

For Santner and Sodhi, a T20 World Cup in India will be somewhat of a full circle moment, with both players having made names for themselves in the 2016 edition of the tournament, also in India.

Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Tim Seifert are the specialist batters.

Tim Seifert will keep wicket and will join the squad following a stint in Australia’s Big Bash League. Meanwhile, Kyle Jamieson will travel with the squad as the pace-bowling reserve.

NZC said that “with Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry’s partners due to give birth during the tournament period it is likely they will be granted short-term paternity leave.”

Head coach Rob Walter said the squad covered all bases.

“As always, the balance of the squad is critical.

“We’ve got plenty of power and skill in the batting, quality bowlers who can adapt to conditions, plus five all-rounders who all bring something slightly different.

“This is an experienced group and the players are no strangers to playing in the subcontinent, which will be valuable,” he said.

New Zealand ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi Travelling Reserve: Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand are in Group D at the tournament, which also contains Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa and the UAE, with their opening match taking place on February 8 in Chennai against Afghanistan.