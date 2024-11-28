DYFI Stages Protests Against Police and Local Officials

Mangalore: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) instigated significant unrest in Mangalore today with a protest under the banner of “Commissioner Hathaavo.” The demonstration, which aimed to block major roadways, prompted a substantial response from law enforcement, resulting in the arrest of several activists.

The protest intensified near Rao and Rao Circle, where demonstrators sought to disrupt traffic as a means of expressing their dissent against local police and Speaker U T Khader. As the situation escalated, confrontations between law enforcement and activists became increasingly volatile, with protesters chanting slogans that criticized police actions and government officials.

In anticipation of the protest, police had deployed a significant security presence in key areas, including Hampankatta and Townhall. Despite these preventive measures, the demonstration proceeded, leading to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against the organizers for conducting the protest without the necessary permissions.

Among those facing legal repercussions are prominent figures such as CPM leader Muneer Katipalla, who was actively involved in the protest. Participants voiced their frustrations over perceived disruptions caused along the National Highway from Nanthoor to Surathkal, demanding accountability from authorities.

The police’s attempts to deter the protest were met with staunch resistance, as activists persisted despite official warnings. Muneer Katipalla, representing the Toll Gate Horata Samiti, emphasized the determination of the protesters, warning of further actions under the “Commissioner Hathaavo” movement.