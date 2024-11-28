Mangaluru: U T Khader Embarks on International Journey as Karnataka Assembly Speaker

Mangaluru: U T Khader, the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, has recently completed a significant international tour, visiting ten countries over the past year and a half. Currently, he is en route to Rome to participate in an international conference at Vatican City, a platform he describes as a unique opportunity to represent India on a global stage.

Prior to his departure, Khader addressed the media in a press conference where he emphasized the honor of being one of the few Indian representatives invited to the conference. “This is a unique opportunity to speak there as a representative of India, and I represent it there on behalf of the people of Ullal,” he stated.

During the press conference, Khader faced a series of pointed questions from journalists, including a sarcastic inquiry about whether he aimed to surpass Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of international travel. In response, Khader expressed a desire to “overtake him,” attributing his travels to the blessings of the people of Ullal and the necessity of visiting nearby countries during his trips. “Sometimes when I go to one place, I visit nearby countries because I can’t come back. That’s where you can go to another country in a vehicle,” he explained.

When questioned about his aspirations for a ministerial position, Khader reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the responsibilities of his current role. “Whatever responsibility is given to me, I will handle it and bat whichever side the ball comes from. When you get a new responsibility, you have to learn it,” he remarked.

Khader also shared his perspective on the significance of the Speaker’s role, noting that it holds greater respect within a coalition government. He highlighted the challenges of securing necessary funds for his constituency, stating, “The Speaker said that he should give so much funds to his constituency.” He mentioned the upcoming Belagavi session scheduled from December 9 to 19, indicating that the agenda is yet to be finalized.

In response to inquiries regarding the status of Tulu as a second language, Khader confirmed that discussions are ongoing. “We are trying to do so; we have to get everyone’s consensus,” he stated. This issue was notably raised by Puttur MLA Ashok Rai during the last legislative session, who advocated for the official recognition of Tulu.

As Khader prepares for his journey to Rome, his remarks reflect both his dedication to his role as Speaker and his commitment to addressing the needs and aspirations of his constituents in Ullal.



