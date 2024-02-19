DYFI to hold its 12th State-level convention from February 25 in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The 12th Karnataka State Convention of Democratic Youth Federation of India will be held from February 25 to 27 with the theme, amity, employment and self-esteem at the Unity Hall in Thokkottu near Mangaluru.

DYFI State president Muneer Katipalla told reporters here on Monday that retired High Court of Karnataka Judge H.N. Nagamohandas will inaugurate the convention in the presence of DYFI All India President and Rajya Sabha MP A.A. Rahim, retired IAS officer A.B. Ibrahim, DYFI Karnataka Secretary Basavaraj Pujar and others.

Established in 1980 with the inspiration of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan and others in Ludhiana, DYFI has in the forefront for people’s rights with the slogan “education for all, employment for all.” The organisation has undertaken a number of human and social centric struggles to protect human rights and uphold the rights of the oppressed, he said.

The first two days of the convention would be for the representative members, 300 from all districts. Retired JNU Professor Purushottam Bilimale will speak on “Karavali Kattida Bagge” at 10.30 a.m. on February 26.

The valedictory of the convention would be marked a colourful march from Kutthar Junction to Unity Hall from 3 p.m. on February 27. Tableaux depicting amity, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhiji, Bhagat Singh, Koti-Chennayya, Brahmashree Narayana Guru, Tipu Sulthan, Rani Abbakka and others would be part of the march, Katipalla said.

The public convention would be held at the Unity Grounds in Thokkottu from 4 p.m. on the same day. Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri, actor Prakash Rai and Mr. Rahim would address the valedictory.

Convention Organising Committee Working President Krishnappa Konchadi, General Secretary Santosh Bajal and others were present.