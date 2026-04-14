EAM Jaishankar, Australian counterpart Penny Wong discuss West Asia conflict

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar spoke to his Australian counterpart Penny Wong on Tuesday, discussing the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Following their conversation, EAM Jaishankar wrote on X: “Appreciated the exchange of views today with Senator Penny Wong of Australia on the West Asia conflict.”

The phone call between two ministers took place amid tense security situation in the region after negotiations between the US and Iranian officials failed to produce an agreement.

On April 8, the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire in the war, which erupted on February 28, following joint US-Israel joint strikes in Iran which killed Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials. In response, Iran launched missile and drone strikes against Israel, US bases and US-allied countries in the West Asia.

Over the past few weeks, EAM Jaishankar has spoken with his counterparts from several nations as India remains in touch with the governments of the region, as well as other key partners, over the conflict in West Asia.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa’ar, discussing West Asia situation and the Strait of Hormuz.

“Had a telecon this afternoon with Israel FM Gideon Sa’ar. Our discussion covered different aspects of the West Asia situation,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Sa’ar stated that he told EAM Jaishankar that the US’ stance in the negotiations that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons is important for the international community.

“A good conversation, as always, with my friend, India’s Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. We discussed Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, and Lebanon. I said that the firm American stance in the negotiations on conditions that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons (no enrichment in Iran, removal of enriched material from Iran) is critical for the entire international community,” the Israeli Foreign Minister posted on X after the call.

“I also said that Iran’s harm to freedom of navigation and the global economy through economic terrorism in the Strait of Hormuz requires action that will ensure the freedom of navigation for all countries, including India and our friends in the Gulf,” he added.

The Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, is one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, carrying nearly a fifth of global oil shipments.