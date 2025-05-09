EAM Jaishankar flags Pakistan’s escalation in calls with counterparts from US, Italy

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar spoke with counterparts from several countries, including the US, late Thursday night, asserting India’s strong resolve to firmly counter any attempts at escalation being made by Pakistan.

In his call with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, EAM Jaishankar deeply appreciated Washington’s commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism.

“Underlined India’s targetted and measured response to cross-border terrorism. Will firmly counter any attempts at escalation,” he posted on X after the call.

Rubio, meanwhile, emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation and expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan while encouraging continued efforts to improve communication.

“The Secretary reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism,” said a statement issued by the US State Department.

As Pakistan rained several missiles on Indian cities escalating military tensions, the EAM also spoke with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani.

“Discussed India’s targetted and measured response to firmly counter terrorism. Any escalation will see a strong response,” the EAM reiterated.

He also spoke with Estonian politician Kaja Kallas, currently the Vice-President of the European Commission.

“Discussed ongoing developments with EU High Representative/Vice President Kaja Kallas. India has been measured in its actions. However, any escalation will get a firm response,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.