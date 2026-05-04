Early trends favour BJP in Assam, party leaders say ‘confident of returning to power’

New Delhi: As vote counting is underway for the Assembly elections across four states and Puducherry, BJP leaders have expressed confidence in the party’s performance, particularly in Assam, where early trends and initial reactions suggest an advantage for the ruling party.

BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav said, “In Assam, the BJP government is going to be formed again, and in other states as well, it seems that people want change.”

Another party leader, Charu Pragya, echoed similar confidence, stating, “In Assam as well, the trends are completely in favour of the BJP”.

BJP candidate from Bihpuria Assembly constituency Bhupen Bora also expressed optimism over the party’s prospects, highlighting voter support for the state leadership. He said, “The people of Assam have united under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma because Assam needs development…”

The statements come as counting began at 8 a.m. across Assam, where 722 candidates are contesting from 126 Assembly constituencies. Counting is being conducted at 40 centres spread across 35 districts, with candidates, observers and supporters closely tracking early trends.

As per early trends till 9: 30 a.m., the BJP is leading on 24 seats.

The elections in Assam have been seen as a key political test, with the BJP-led NDA seeking a third consecutive term in power, while the Congress and other regional forces aim to challenge its dominance. The campaign revolved around issues such as identity, welfare schemes and regional aspirations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is contesting from his stronghold, Jalukbari, aiming for a political hat-trick. Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi is making his Assembly poll debut from Jorhat, while AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is returning to state politics from Binnakandi after losing his Lok Sabha seat in 2024. Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi is contesting from Sibsagar, and Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary is in the fray from Tamulpur.

As counting progresses, both ruling and opposition camps are watching closely, with early political statements already setting the tone for a closely followed verdict in Assam.