Easter Celebrated with Solemnity and Devotion Across Udupi

Udupi: Christians throughout the Udupi district commemorated Easter Sunday with profound faith and devotion, marking the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, a cornerstone of Christian belief and a testament to hope and renewal. The celebrations, the culmination of Holy Week, were marked by solemn vigils, heartfelt prayers, and the reaffirmation of faith within parishes across the region.

The central observance of the Udupi Diocese took place at the Milagres Cathedral in Kallianpur. The Easter Vigil, a deeply symbolic and spiritually enriching service, was presided over by the Bishop of Udupi, Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo. Present at the ceremony were esteemed members of the clergy including Monsignor Ferdinand Gonsalves, Rector of the Cathedral and Vicar General of the Diocese; Fr. Pradeep Cardoza, Assistant Parish Priest; Fr Dr Jancil Alva, resident Priest; Fr Manoj Furtado; Fr. Parel Fernandes of Pilar Fathers; and Fr. Ronson D’Souza, Rector of Holy Cross Home Katapady.

The Easter Vigil commenced at 7:00 pm outside the Cathedral, shrouded in darkness, representing the world before the light of Christ. The blessing of the new fire, a potent symbol of the Risen Christ, served as the starting point of the liturgy. From this new fire, the Paschal Candle, representing Christ as the light of the world, was lit and carried into the darkened church. As the Paschal Candle was placed in its prominent position within the sanctuary, the church lights were illuminated, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and the dawn of a new era.

Fr. Pradeep Cardoza then chanted the Exsultet, a solemn and joyous proclamation of the Resurrection, often referred to as the “Easter Proclamation,” further enhancing the atmosphere of reverence and celebration.

Following the lighting of the Paschal Candle and the chanting of the Exsultet, the Liturgy of the Word unfolded, a series of readings from both the Old and New Testaments tracing the narrative of salvation history and culminating in the proclamation of the Gospel of the Resurrection. The Old Testament readings, carefully selected from the Book of Genesis, the Exodus, the Book of Isaiah, and the Book of Ezekiel, recounted foundational events such as the story of Creation, the Crossing of the Red Sea, and prophetic pronouncements of hope and deliverance. Each reading was followed by a responsorial hymn and a prayer led by Bishop Lobo. These readings served to contextualize the Resurrection within the grand sweep of God’s saving action throughout history.

The New Testament readings included a passage from the Letter of St. Paul to the Romans, emphasizing the transformative power of Christ’s death and resurrection, and the Gospel passage from St. Mark, proclaiming the discovery of the empty tomb and the announcement of the Lord’s Resurrection. The recitation of the Gloria, accompanied by the joyous ringing of bells, including the main church bell, marked a pivotal moment in the service, celebrating the glory of God and the victory of Christ.

In his Easter message, Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo eloquently described Easter as a sacred day, resonating with themes of faith, renewal, and unparalleled joy. He emphasized that Easter is not merely a religious observance, but a profound symbol of triumph over adversity, the vanquishing of darkness by light, and the conquest of life over death. Quoting Jesus’ powerful declaration, “I am the resurrection and the life; whoever believes in me, though he dies, yet shall he live,” Bishop Lobo underscored that Easter represents the ultimate victory over sin and death. The resurrection of Christ, he proclaimed, offers the promise of future resurrection and unwavering hope for all believers, strengthening their faith and inspiring them to live lives of purpose and fulfillment. He reiterated that Easter’s message is one of overcoming life’s challenges and emerging victorious, a message particularly relevant in a world often beset by despair and uncertainty.

The Bishop asserted that Easter brings a renewed sense of hope, courage, and vitality, marking a new beginning characterized by patience, trust, and profound transformation. He urged the congregation to embrace the path of light – a path illuminated by faith, enduring love, and boundless hope. The Bishop concluded his message by extending heartfelt Easter greetings to all present.

Following the homily, the water was blessed, a ritual symbolizing purification and new life. The congregation then lit their candles, symbolizing their embrace of Christ as the light of the world, and renewed their baptismal vows, reaffirming their commitment to the Christian faith. Bishop Lobo and the assembled priests then sprinkled the newly blessed Holy Water upon the congregation, imparting a blessing and a symbolic cleansing.

After the solemn Easter Mass, Monsignor Ferdinand Gonsalves conveyed Easter greetings to the parishioners, imploring the blessings of the Risen Christ upon them. He also expressed his sincere gratitude to all those who contributed to the smooth and successful conduct of the various services held during Holy Week. Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo, in closing, echoed Monsignor Gonsalves’s sentiments, extending his warm Easter wishes to the entire parish community.

The Easter celebrations in Udupi served as a powerful testament to the enduring faith of the Christian community and a reminder of the enduring message of hope and redemption that lies at the heart of the Christian faith. The vibrant celebrations reflect not only the religious significance of Easter but also the strong sense of community and shared faith that binds the Christian community in Udupi.



