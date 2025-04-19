Rohan Corporation Launches ‘Rohan Ethos’ Project in Mangalore

Mangaluru: Rohan Corporation, a leading coastal construction company renowned for its innovative designs and commitment to quality, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday April 19, for its latest project, ‘Rohan Ethos’.

The auspicious event, attended by prominent dignitaries and community leaders, took place near Father Muller Hospital in Kankanady, marking the commencement of construction on a project poised to become a significant landmark in the city.

Fr Richard Cuello, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, presided over the blessing ceremony. He expressed his optimism for the successful and timely completion of Rohan Ethos, envisioning its future benefit to the community. His presence and blessings underscored the project’s commitment to serving the needs of the residents of Mangalore.

Dr M N Rajendra Kumar, President of SCDCC Bank, highlighted Rohan Corporation’s recent success, noting that the company has initiated foundation work for four major projects in the past month alone. He emphasized the remarkable rate at which Rohan Corporation’s flats are being sold, attributing this success to the company’s ability to deliver contemporary and robust structures that resonate with discerning buyers. He predicted a similarly rapid uptake of the remaining apartments in Rohan Ethos, given its prime location in the highly sought-after Kankanady area. Dr Kumar lauded the company’s dedication to meeting the evolving preferences of homeowners.

Legislative Council member Ivan D’Souza echoed Dr Kumar’s sentiments, stating that Father Muller’s Hospital is an established landmark in Kankanady. He confidently predicted that Rohan Ethos would complement this existing landmark, emerging as an equally appealing and architecturally significant addition to the cityscape. He attributed Rohan Monteiro’s, Rohan Corporation’s Managing Director, achievements to his unwavering honesty and diligent work ethic.

The event saw a strong turnout of distinguished guests, including former MLA J R Lobo, District Congress President Harish Kumar, former Mayors M Shashidhar Hegde and Bhaskar K, former corporators Naveen D’Souza and Jecinta Alfred, lawyer Jagadish Shenava, ex-MUDA President Ravishankar Mijar, and Rohan Corporation Director Dion Montero. The presence of these influential figures underscored the significance of the Rohan Ethos project for the city of Mangalore.

Sahil Zaheer compered the program, guiding the proceedings with eloquence and grace. Rohan Monteiro, Managing Director of Rohan Corporation, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing his gratitude to all attendees and stakeholders for their support and confidence in the project.

World-Class Amenities Define Rohan Ethos

Strategically located near Father Muller Hospital in Kankanady, Rohan Ethos is envisioned as a modern residential complex offering luxurious living experiences. The project will feature a fifteen-story building comprising a total of 28 meticulously designed apartments, offering spacious 3 and 4 BHK configurations.

Residents of Rohan Ethos will benefit from a comprehensive array of amenities designed to cater to their diverse needs and preferences. Key features include an infinity swimming pool offering panoramic views, a state-of-the-art gymnasium equipped with the latest fitness equipment, dedicated indoor games areas for recreation, a serene yoga room for wellness enthusiasts, a children’s play area designed for safe and engaging activities, and a versatile multipurpose hall suitable for a range of social gatherings and events. Ample parking space is provided on the ground and lower floors, ensuring convenience for residents and visitors.

Emphasizing a holistic approach to living, Rohan Ethos incorporates Vastu principles into its design, creating harmonious and balanced living spaces. The complex will be secured with comprehensive CCTV surveillance, ensuring the safety and security of residents. Automatic elevators will provide seamless vertical transportation, while a generator backup system will ensure uninterrupted power supply. Reflecting a commitment to sustainability, the project will also feature electric car charging facilities, catering to the growing adoption of electric vehicles.

Rohan Corporation is committed to delivering Rohan Ethos with a focus on contemporary design trends, uncompromising quality, and unparalleled customer convenience. The project’s prime location offers easy access to essential amenities, including hospitals, places of worship, railway stations, supermarkets, public parks, and leading educational institutions, making it an ideal choice for families and professionals alike.

For further information or to book an apartment, interested parties are encouraged to contact Rohan Corporation at their Rohan City office in Bejai, Mangalore. The launch of Rohan Ethos marks a significant milestone for Rohan Corporation and underscores its continued commitment to contributing to the growth and development of Mangalore’s vibrant real estate landscape.



