Easter Vigil Celebrated at Our Lady of Miracles Church, Mangalore

Mangalore: Our Lady of Miracles Church, Milagres, Mangalore, held its Easter Vigil ceremony on April 19, drawing a large congregation to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The solemn and spiritually enriching service focused on the themes of redemption, renewal, and the triumph of light over darkness.

The liturgy prominently featured readings from both the Old and New Testaments, highlighting the historical significance of God’s intervention in guiding humanity from sin to grace, death to life, and darkness to light. Key moments included the blessing of the new fire, symbolizing Christ’s light dispelling darkness, and the blessing of the water, representing spiritual cleansing and rebirth. The congregation actively participated in the Eucharist, signifying their unity with Christ in his resurrection.

The principal celebrant for the Easter Vigil was Fr. Maxim Rosario. Fr. Robin Santhmayer delivered a thought-provoking homily, emphasizing the profound implications of Christ’s resurrection for believers. The service was concelebrated by Parish Priest Fr. Bonaventure Nazareth, along with Fr. Uday, Fr. Michael, Fr. Gerald, and Fr. Jason Pinto, SDB.

The Easter Vigil marked the culmination of a period of intense spiritual preparation during Lent, characterized by fasting, prayer, and various programs organized for the parishioners. The service concluded with a heartfelt prayer for peace, invoking the blessings of the Risen Lord upon the community and the world.

Following the conclusion of the service, attendees exchanged Easter greetings and carried the blessed Paschal water to their homes, symbolizing the renewal and hope brought about by the resurrection of Christ. The Easter Vigil at Our Lady of Miracles Church served as a powerful reminder of the central tenets of the Christian faith and the promise of eternal life.



