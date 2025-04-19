Holy Easter Eve Celebrated with Solemnity at St. Anne’s Church, Thottam

On April 18, the Holy Easter Eve was celebrated with great devotion and spiritual fervor at St. Anne’s Church, Thottam. Fr. Alwyn Sequeira, Editor-in-Chief of Uzwad, presided over the solemn liturgy as the main celebrant.

The celebration began with the traditional Easter Vigil service, featuring the blessing of fire, lighting of the Paschal candle, and the proclamation of the Exsultet. The church was radiant as the faithful gathered in large numbers to partake in this sacred celebration.

In his homily, Fr. Denis D’Sa, Parish Priest of St. Anne’s Church, delivered a powerful message focusing on the theme of personal encounter with the Risen Lord. He emphasized that Jesus is not a distant figure but is truly present in our lives, especially in the joys and challenges of our families.

Fr. Denis encouraged the congregation to live as “pilgrims of hope” and not as “hopeless pilgrims,” highlighting the importance of keeping faith alive and bearing witness to the Resurrection through acts of love and unity in the community.

The liturgy was marked by deep reverence and joyful celebration, with parishioners singing Easter hymns and renewing their baptismal promises, reaffirming their commitment to Christian values. The Easter Vigil at St. Anne’s Church served as a reminder of the eternal hope and joy that the Resurrection brings to the lives of all believers.