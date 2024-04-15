EC warns Shashi Tharoor not to make ‘unverified’ allegations against Oppn candidate



Thiruvananthapuram: The election official in Thiruvananthapuram has warned the sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor not to make unverified allegations during the election campaign against his political opponent Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The Nodal Officer’s warning came after a complaint was filed by J.R. Padmakumar, Election Legal Convenor, BJP before the officials on April 6.

The complaint pointed out that “unsubstantiated accusations” were made by Tharoor during an interview programme hosted by a television news channel.

In the programme, Tharoor accused Rajeev Chandrasekhar of offering money to voters and religious leaders for votes.

Another complaint was registered against Tharoor, filed by V.V. Rajesh, NDA Convenor over the same programme. It was pointed out that Tharoor in the interview made false and frivolous statements to defame Chandrasekhar.

After detailed verification, the Nodal Officer said: “Tharoor is given a strict warning to not make unverified allegations in the future in contravention to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The media channel is also directed not to broadcast the impugned part of the interview till the MCC is in force. They are also directed to remove/stop any other form of publication of the impugned part of the interview till the MCC is in force.”

Kerala will go to the polls on April 26 to elect 20 Lok Sabha candidates and the most intense triangular fight will take place in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency where Tharoor, Chandrasekhar and former MP and veteran CPI candidate Panniyan Ravindran will fight an intense poll battle.