Education is the most powerful weapon to change the world – Fr Vincent Crasta

Udupi: In a world marked by rapid change and persistent challenges, the words of Rev. Vincent Crasta resonate profoundly: “Education is the most powerful weapon for changing the world.” As Secretary of the Udupi Diocese Catholic Education Society, Rev. Crasta articulated the transformative potential of education during a recent scholarship program organized by the Catholic Sabha, Udupi, and Teresa Cornelio. His remarks underscore the critical role education plays in enhancing both individual and societal well-being.

Rev. Crasta emphasized that education equips individuals with the necessary tools to improve their quality of life, both economically and socially. It serves not only as a means of personal development but also as a catalyst for societal progress. By acquiring knowledge and skills, individuals can uplift themselves and, in turn, contribute to the betterment of their communities. He urged scholarship recipients to embrace their educational opportunities and to cultivate a spirit of altruism, encouraging them to assist others once they attain success.

The event, held at Anugraha Pastrol Center, Kakkunje, also featured insights from Veronica Cornelio, a social worker and family member of the late Teresa Cornelio. She highlighted the importance of pursuing relevant and quality education in today’s competitive landscape, reinforcing Rev. Crasta’s message that higher education is vital for a promising future.

The significance of education as a foundational element for personal and societal advancement was further underscored by the scholarship distribution, which benefited 50 students with a total of Rs 5 lakh. This initiative not only alleviates financial burdens but also inspires students to aspire for excellence in their educational pursuits.

Rev. Vincent Crasta’s assertion that education is a powerful weapon for change encapsulates a fundamental truth: it is through education that individuals can transform their lives and, by extension, the world around them. As communities rally to support educational initiatives, students must recognize their responsibility to give back, fostering a cycle of empowerment and progress. The event organized by the Catholic Sabha Udupi serves as a testament to the enduring impact of education and the collective effort required to harness its full potential.

Catholic Sabha Udupi’s president, Santhosh Cornelio, presided over the event. Spiritual director Mosgr Ferdinand Gonsalves wished the program well.

In the program, 50 students received scholarships totalling Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, two students received financial aid from the Sashakta Samudaya Trust’s Kalyanpur fund for higher education.

The event was attended by Catholic Sabha officials, including Ronald Almeida, Gerald Rodrigues, Louis D’Souza, Alphonse D’Costa, Walter Cyril Pinto, Rosy Quadrus, Wilson D’Almeida, and others. Dr. Gerald Pinto hosted and compered the program, while Secretary Olivia D’Mello delivered the vote of thanks.