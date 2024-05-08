EDUMEET 2024: A Showcase of Talent and Intellect

Kuwait: The Indian Muslim Welfare Association (IMWA) recently hosted the much-anticipated EDUMEET 2024 on 3rd May 2024 at Indian Community School Salmiya auditorium. IMWA EDUMEET is an event designed to provide a platform for Indian students in Kuwait to exhibit their prowess in public speaking and essay writing. Held under the overarching theme of fostering educational activities and raising awareness on current affairs, EDUMEET 2024 saw enthusiastic participation from students across various Indian schools in Kuwait.

The event commenced with solemnity as Mohammed Faizan delivered a poignant recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by an eloquent English translation by Ahmed Faizer. Mr. Harit Shelat, Second Secretary from the Embassy of India, Kuwait, then graced the occasion with his insightful address, setting the tone for a day filled with intellectual stimulation.

Adding a literary flair to the proceedings, IMWA unveiled their annual magazine, showcasing the literary talents within the community. The excitement escalated as the rules for the essay writing competition were announced, categorizing participants based on their academic levels into three groups namely Group A for grades 7th and 8th, Group B for grades 9th and 10th and Group C for grades 11th and 12th.

Meanwhile, as budding writers poured their thoughts onto paper, motivational speaker Mr Crawford Wilson D’Souza engaged the audience with his inspiring words and interactive presentation.

The highlight of the event, however, was the debate competition, where students deliberated on the topic, “Is the Indian education system better than the foreign education system?” With 10 teams passionately advocating for and against the motion, the stage was set for a battle of intellects. A distinguished panel of judges, including Dr Navniit Gandhi, Dr Hasan Ali Khan, Dr Sabiha Bilgrami, and Dr Radhika Bhardwaj, meticulously evaluated each presentation, creating an atmosphere of intellectual rigor.

To keep spirits high, the hosts, Summayya Parveen and Israa Naeem, interspersed the event with interactive spot quiz and prizes ensuring that the audience remained engaged throughout.

As the debate reached its end, Dr Mohammed Naeemuddin, President of IMWA, took the stage to address the audience, expressing his gratitude to all participants and attendees. Subsequently, the judges for both the debate and essay writing were honoured for their invaluable contribution, underscoring the significance of their discerning adjudication.

The moment of anticipation arrived as the winners were announced for the debate and essay writing competition.

Participants who emerged victorious in the debate competition were:

Winner : Arnav Rai – Fahaheel Al Watanieh Indian Private School

1st Runner Up : Pranav Sheetal Nambiar – Indian Educational School

2nd Runner Up : Shivani Menon – Indian Community School, Salmiya Senior Branch

The prestigious school trophy for the best debate team was awarded to Indian Educational School debate team of Pranav Sheetal Nambiar and Evanna Sarah Brijesh.

Around 100 students participated in the essay writing competition showcasing exemplary writing skills. Participants who emerged victorious were

Essay Writing Winners (Group-A) – Grades (VII – VIII):

Winner: Sevyn Titus Mathee – United Indian School

1st Runner up: Amber Bint Aurif – Learners Own Academy

2nd Runner Up: Felix Francis – Indian Community School, Amman Branch

IMWA Talent: Areeb Khan

Essay Writing Winners (Group-B) – Grades (IX – X):

Winner : Ayman M.Y. Kunju – Al Rashid Indian School

1st Runner up : Sehrish Khan – Indian Community School, Amman Branch

2nd Runner Up : Arnav Rai – Fahaheel Al Watanieh Indian Private School

IMWA Talent : Safa Anwar

Essay Writing Winners (Group-C) – Grades (XI – XII)

Winner : Shana Sahir Varikoli – Indian Educational School

1st Runner up : Anica Anil Pinto – Indian English Academy School

2nd Runner Up : Malavika Happey A – Indian Educational School

IMWA Talent : Nafisa Ali

With the formalities concluded, the event culminated in a joyous photo session, capturing memories of camaraderie and intellectual fervour. EDUMEET 2024 not only provided a platform for academic expression but also fostered a sense of community and collaboration among Indians in Kuwait.



