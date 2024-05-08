K’taka sex scandal: HD Revanna sent to judicial custody till May 14 in victim kidnapping case



Bengaluru: The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) in Bengaluru sent JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna to judicial custody till May 14 in connection with a case of kidnapping a victim of alleged sexual assault by his son and the party’s sitting MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna.

H.D. Revanna, the son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, has been sent to the Bengaluru Central Prison located on the outskirts of the city.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex video scandal involving Prajwal Revanna produced the JD-S MLA before the court after his police custody ended on Wednesday and sought his judicial custody.

H.D. Revanna was arrested on charges of kidnapping one of the victims of alleged sexual assault by his son Prajwal Revanna, following a complaint filed by the woman’s son.

Senior counsel for the SIT, B.N. Jagadish, argued that if H.D. Revanna is released, there is a possibility of destruction of evidence.

The counsel also claimed that the accused was not cooperating with the probe.

H.D. Revanna’s counsel, Murthy D. Naik, argued that just because his client did not make any confessional statement, it should not be seen as non-cooperation with the investigation.

When the court asked if he was tortured by the police while in custody, H.D. Revanna told the court that he was arrested without a warrant by the SIT.

He also claimed that despite his ill health, he was cooperating with the investigation all these days.

In a related development, the special MP/MLA court in Bengaluru adjourned a bail plea filed by H.D. Revanna to May 9.