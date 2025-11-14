Edward Joseph Coelho Elected President of Mangalore Management Association

Mangalore: The Mangalore Management Association (MMA), a chapter affiliated with the All India Management Association (AIMA), New Delhi, has announced the election of Mr. Edward Joseph Coelho as its President for the term 2025-2027. The election took place during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on November 10th, 2025, at the SDM PG Centre conference hall in Mangalore.

The AGM commenced with remarks from outgoing President Sri K. Jairaj B. Rai. Following this, outgoing Secretary Dr. Prameela S. Shetty presented the annual reports, and Treasurer Dr. M.S. Arun Kumar Shetty presented the annual financial statements, including the balance sheet and the budget for the upcoming term.

Subsequently, Dr. K. Janardhana, the MMA Returning Officer, oversaw the election of the new governing body for the 2025-2027 period. The newly elected officers are:

President: Mr. Edward J. Coelho

Vice President: Mr. K. Krishna Shetty

Secretary: Dr. Ramya Shetty

Treasurer: Dr. M. S. Arun Kumar Shetty

Joint Secretary: Mr. C. Sachidananda Shetty

The following individuals were elected as members of the governing body: Mr.Sudheesh S.(Aspinwall and Company Limited), Dr.Sapna Shetty(A. J. Institute of Management), Mr. Shareef Makhan(Hasan Haji & Co.), Mr. Chethan Mendonca(MCF Limited), Mr. Marcel Monteiro, Mrs. Molly Chaudhuri, Dr.K.E. Prakash, and Mr. Vincent C. DSouza. Past President Mr. K. Jairaj B. Rai and Past Secretary Dr. Prameela S. Shetty will serve as Ex officio Members.

The outgoing President expressed his gratitude to the members of the governing body, the MMA members, the authorities of SDM PG Centre, and the Returning Officer for their contributions. He extended a warm welcome to the incoming governing body and pledged his full support to the new leadership team.

The AGM concluded with the National Anthem.