Egg attack on MLA: BJP delegation complains to Karnataka Guv, urges special report to Prez

Bengaluru: A BJP delegation on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot’s office, seeking enhanced security for Opposition leaders and urging him to send a special report to the President of India on the alleged deterioration of law and order and what the party claimed was a “constitutional crisis” in the state.

The delegation was led by State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka, and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

The memorandum was submitted to the Secretary of the Karnataka Governor Gehlot at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, condemning the alleged egg attack on BJP legislators during a protest outside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office and seeking immediate action against those responsible.

In the memorandum, the BJP urged the Governor to direct the Director General and Inspector General of Police to register cases under non-bailable sections and ensure the immediate arrest of the accused. The party also sought an enquiry against senior police officers present at the scene, alleging they failed to provide adequate security to the legislators when eggs were thrown on them.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a BJP protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, Vijayendra accused the Congress of attempting to create unrest in the state.

“Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda has already stated that the Centre is prepared for a discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament. Instead of engaging in a debate, the Congress is trying to derive political mileage from the issue by bringing young people onto the streets,” he alleged.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka alleged that the egg attack on BJP legislators was premeditated and took place despite the legislators being under police protection.

“Our legislators were attacked while in police custody. This was a pre-planned act. The police had a responsibility to protect us,” Ashoka alleged.

Questioning how eggs were brought near the BJP legislators during the protest, Ashoka accused the police of failing in their duty and claimed that BJP MLAs, including B.P. Harish, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, and S. Ramamurthy, along with party workers, were targeted.

He also recalled previous political confrontations involving Congress leaders and alleged that the incident reflected a pattern of political intolerance.

Earlier, several BJP MLAs, Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), and party office-bearers participated in the protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha and accompanied the delegation to Lok Bhavan to submit the memorandum.