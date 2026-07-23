Ladies Social Service League of Mangalore Diocese Holds Health and Spiritual Enrichment Programme

Mangaluru: The Ladies Social Service League (LSSL), Mangalore Diocese, organised a Health and Spiritual Enrichment Programme titled “Recollection Day” on the theme “Overcoming Health Issues with the Word of God” at Sambram Hall, St. Anthony’s Ashram, Mangaluru, on July 23.

The programme, held from 9.00 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., witnessed the enthusiastic participation of nearly 100 women representing various LSSL units across the Diocese.

The event commenced with a prayer, followed by a welcome address by Mrs. Flany D’Souza, President of LSSL, Mangalore Diocese, who also compered the programme. She welcomed the dignitaries, resource persons, office-bearers, and participants.

Rev. Fr. J. B. Crasta, Director of St. Anthony’s Ashram, inaugurated the programme by invoking God’s blessings. Addressing the gathering, he encouraged the participants to strengthen their faith in God and highlighted the importance of maintaining physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. The LSSL expressed its gratitude to him for his continued guidance and for making Sambram Hall available for the programme.

The keynote reflection was delivered by Rev. Fr. Praveen Amrut Martis, who spoke on the theme, “Overcoming Health Issues with the Word of God.” He emphasised that faith, prayer, and the Word of God provide strength, hope, and healing during life’s challenges, encouraging the faithful to place their trust in God in every situation.

The health awareness session was led by Dr. Sharon Rasquinha, Consultant Gynaecologist, who spoke on women’s health and preventive care. She highlighted the importance of regular health check-ups, healthy lifestyle habits, and early diagnosis in safeguarding women’s health.

Dr. Zeena Flavia D’Souza (Ph.D.) addressed the participants on emotional well-being and holistic health. She shared practical insights into stress management, emotional resilience, and the importance of integrating spiritual values into daily life to achieve overall well-being.

A solemn celebration of the Holy Eucharist formed an integral part of the programme, providing participants with an opportunity for spiritual renewal while reinforcing the day’s message of faith, hope, and healing.

The interactive sessions received an overwhelming response, with participants appreciating the valuable spiritual reflections and practical health guidance shared by the resource persons.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Mrs. Saritha Lobo, Secretary of the Main Unit, who expressed sincere gratitude to Rev. Fr. J. B. Crasta, Rev. Fr. Praveen Amrut Martis, Dr. Sharon Rasquinha, Dr. Zeena Flavia D’Souza, the organising committee, volunteers, and all the participants for their wholehearted support in making the programme a meaningful success.

The programme concluded with breakfast and lunch, fostering fellowship among the participants.

The Health and Spiritual Enrichment Programme reaffirmed LSSL’s commitment to promoting holistic well-being by integrating faith, health awareness, and Christian values, empowering women to serve their families, parishes, and society with renewed confidence and commitment.