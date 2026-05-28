Eid-ul-Adha Celebrated with Profound Religious Fervour Across Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: The auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid), a festival deeply symbolic of sacrifice and unwavering devotion, was observed with immense enthusiasm and profound religious fervour throughout the Dakshina Kannada district on Friday. The celebrations, marked by solemn prayers and joyous gatherings, underscored the spiritual significance of the event for the Muslim community.

In the heart of the city, at the revered Eidgah Mosque on Light House Hill Road, the ritualistic Khutba recitation was expertly led by the distinguished Dakshina Kannada District Qazi, Alhaj Twaqa Ahmed Musliyar. Following this, the congregational Eid prayers were guided by the esteemed Khateeb of Zeenath Baksh Masjid, Syed Shamshuddin Basith Ba Alavi Thangal Al Ansari, creating an atmosphere of deep reverence and spiritual introspection among the worshippers.

Adding to the solemnity and importance of the occasion, prominent dignitaries graced the event with their presence. The Honourable Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, U. T. Khader, and the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, Sudheer Kumar Reddy, visited the venue and extended their heartfelt Eid greetings to the assembled gathering. Their presence highlighted the civic recognition and respect accorded to the festival within the community.

The successful organization of the event was also a testament to the dedication of local leadership. President of Eidgah and Central Jumma Masjid, Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, alongside Vice-President K. Ashraf, General Secretary Mohammed Hanif Haji, Treasurer S.M. Rashid Haji, and various other office-bearers and members of the administrative committee, were present, underscoring their commitment to upholding the traditions of the festival.

Further reinforcing the widespread observance, the Eid prayers and Khutba at the Central Jumma Masjid in Ullal were conducted under the spiritual guidance of Khateeb Hafiz Abdul Majeed Fazili Hikami Sakafi, drawing a significant number of devotees.

Across the entire district, Muslims converged in large numbers at mosques and Eidgahs to participate in special congregational prayers, listen attentively to Eid sermons, and exchange greetings, fostering a strong sense of community and shared faith. The festive spirit extended beyond religious venues, as individuals were observed visiting relatives, neighbours, and friends. These exchanges, imbued with warmth and goodwill, beautifully reflected the prevailing communal harmony and brotherhood that define the social fabric of the region.

A multitude of prominent mosques in Mangaluru hosted special Eid prayers, accommodating the faithful from various localities. These included Masjidut Taqwa at Pumpwell, Masjidun Noor at Hampankatta, Ibrahim Khalil Masjid at State Bank, Rahmania Jumma Masjid at Kankanady, Ihran Masjid at Vas Lane, Fouziah Jumma Masjid at Pandeshwar Police Lane, Kacchi Memon Jumma Masjid at Bunder, Badria Jumma Masjid at Bunder Kanduka, Muhiyuddin Jumma Masjid at Bolar, Jamia Jumma Masjid at Kudroli, and Ahsanul Masajid at Bikarnakatte. This extensive network of prayer sites ensured that all members of the community had access to participate in the sacred rituals.

The celebrations were a vibrant spectacle of tradition and familial bonding. People of all ages, from the youngest children to the eldest members of the community, donned new clothes, applied fragrant attar, and indulged in traditional delicacies during family gatherings. Following the solemn Eid prayers and Khutba, a poignant tradition was observed by many, who visited burial grounds to offer heartfelt prayers for their departed family members. This act of remembrance and respect preceded the continuation of the festivities, as individuals then exchanged Eid greetings with their relatives and neighbours, cementing social ties and reinforcing the spirit of unity that lies at the heart of Eid-ul-Adha.