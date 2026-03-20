Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Security heightened across country

New Delhi: Security arrangements in various parts of the country has been beefed up for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations as worshippers gathered for prayers on the last day of Ramzan, ahead of the festival.

Clerics in India announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday after the crescent moon was not sighted on Thursday evening. However, Kerala celebrated the festival on Friday itself.

In Uttarakhand, Hardoi’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said that elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival and the ongoing Chaitra Navratri.

“For today’s ‘Alvida Namaz’, we are conducting a flag march in various places and have also posted police personnel at all mosques. The district has been divided into sectors and zones. There is no problem anywhere.”

“We are also keeping an eye on any kind of anti-social elements.”

Heavy police deployment was also witnessed in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar following a Delhi High Court directive ordering the police and civil administration in the area to take all necessary measures in order to ensure a secure and peaceful environment during Eid festivities.

Tensions have prevailed in the area since the murder of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar during Holi celebrations on March 4.

After the conduct of the route march, as part of security measures, SP of Uttar Pradesh’s Mau, Sri Elamaran G, said: “We are conducting full patrolling and checking. Apart from police personnel who will be posted in civil uniform, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel will also be posted. We have conducted meetings with everybody, both at the district and police level.”

He also mentioned that drones are being used for surveillance throughout the festivities.

Bihar’s sensitive Bhagalpur district has been placed on alert ahead of Eid, Chaiti Chhath, and Ram Navami festivals. Special instructions have been given to various security forces and committees.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar Yadav conducted a mock drill in Bhagalpur as part of preparations. District Magistrate Nawal Kishore Choudhary informed IANS that, given the multiple festivals in March and the sensitivity of the city, the administration is on high alert and actively monitoring the situation.

Security was also heightened across Hyderabad’s Old City as authorities deployed tight measures around Mecca Masjid and Charminar, ensuring a peaceful Jumu’atul-Wida (last Friday before Eid) gathering ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

After offering prayers at a mosque in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader Fareed said: “I wish each and every one the best wishes for Eid-ul-Fitr. The message of every religious festival is peace, sharing our culture, having unity, and a peaceful society, a peaceful country, and a peaceful world.”

Tamil Nadu’s Madurai and Coimbatore also witnessed large gatherings of Muslim worshippers to offer special prayers.

Meanwhile, as Kerala celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday, nominees from the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, the Congress-led United Democratic Front and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance visited prayer venues across the state early in the morning, in view of the April 9 Assembly election in the state.