Eight killed, 45 injured in Bulandshahr road accident, CM Yogi announces ex gratia

Bulandshahr: In a tragic accident, eight people lost their lives and 45 others sustained injuries when a tanker collided with a tractor-trolley carrying devotees in the Khurja area of Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said that the accident took place late Sunday night on NH-34 near the Aligarh border when the tractor-trolley, carrying around 60-61 passengers from Kasganj, was headed to Rajasthan.

A speeding tanker hit the trolley from behind, causing it to overturn. The sudden impact flung several passengers onto the road, leading to casualties.

Rescue operations began immediately after police teams and ambulances reached the spot. Local residents also assisted in shifting the injured to nearby hospitals.

Officials said eight people died during treatment, while 45 are undergoing medical care. Ten of the injured were referred to Aligarh Medical College due to their serious condition, another 10 are admitted to the district hospital, and 23 are being treated in a private facility.

At least three of the injured are reported to be critical.

“The priority right now is the treatment of the injured. All necessary arrangements have been made,” SSP Singh said.

The tanker involved in the collision has been seized by the police, and further legal action is being taken. The tractor-trolley was later removed from the highway to restore traffic movement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

He also directed officials to ensure that all victims receive the best possible treatment at government expense and wished for their speedy recovery.