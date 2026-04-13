Elderly man dies after falling into lift shaft in Gujarat; body recovered after two days

Valsad: In a shocking case, an elderly man died after falling into a lift shaft in a residential society in Gujarat’s Valsad district, and his body was recovered two days later, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Nirmal Society, where a technical malfunction caused the lift door to open, though the cabin was not on that floor.

The man, who was standing near the lift on the third floor, fell directly into the shaft.

Speaking to IANS, district SP Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, “The body of the elderly man was recovered this morning. As part of the procedure, the body was sent for post-mortem. The local police are handling the case with a thorough investigation underway.”

Preliminary findings indicate that the victim, who worked as a gardener in the society, had approached the lift after completing his work.

Although the lift was stationed elsewhere, the safety door opened due to a suspected technical fault or lack of maintenance.

In low visibility, he stepped forward and plunged from the third floor into the shaft. The incident went unnoticed initially.

Residents became suspicious only after a foul smell began spreading through the building a day later.

A search led to the discovery of the body inside the lift shaft, following which police were alerted. CCTV footage from the premises confirmed the sequence of events.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated further investigation.

Officials said maintenance records of the lift and CCTV footage are being examined to determine responsibility.

The incident has raised concerns among residents regarding adherence to safety protocols and the functioning of lift interlock systems designed to prevent doors from opening without the cabin present.

The case follows another recent lift-related incident in Valsad district earlier this month, where a resident at a housing complex narrowly escaped serious injury after an elevator began moving upward while its doors were still open.

The malfunction, captured on CCTV, highlighted potential failures in safety mechanisms and prompted concerns over maintenance standards in residential buildings.