Elderly Woman Killed in Road Accident During Overtaking Incident in Ullal

Mangaluru: A tragic accident occurred on Monday evening on National Highway 66 near Adamkudru, close to Ullal, resulting in the death of a 65-year-old woman. The deceased has been identified as Baby, the wife of Krishnappa Shetty, a resident of Chembugudde, Sevanthi Gudde.

Reports indicate that Baby was en route to her night shift at an apartment near Pump Well after completing her work at a shop close to Adamkudru school. While attempting to cross the road to board a bus for her shift, she was struck by a speeding vehicle, leading to her death at the scene.

Eyewitness accounts reveal that the car responsible for the collision lost control and overturned near the Nehru Bridge. In an ensuing chain of events, another vehicle attempting to overtake veered off the road and crashed into nearby bushes, resulting in injuries to both drivers involved. They have since been hospitalized for treatment.

Authorities, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravishankar and Traffic ACP Najma Farooqi, were quick to respond to the incident. Officers from the South Traffic Station conducted a thorough investigation at the site to gather information and determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.