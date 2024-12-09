Hydrochloric Acid Leak near Kotekar Ucchila, Emergency Response Activated

Mangaluru: In a concerning incident, a leak of hydrochloric acid from a gas tanker occurred near Kotekar Ucchila along National Highway 66 due to a reported technical fault. Local authorities, including Ullal and Mangaluru South traffic police, swiftly established a blockade at the site to prevent further complications.

The tanker, which was en route from Karwar to Kochi, experienced a malfunction that led to the leak. After the driver detected the issue, he parked the vehicle near the MRPL petrol bunk, where emergency measures were promptly initiated. A team from MRPL, alongside the fire brigade, rushed to the scene to contain the situation. While the tanker has been sealed with an MSIL cover, reports indicate that the gas is still escaping.

Authorities are particularly cautious about the potential health risks posed to nearby residents, as exposure to hydrochloric acid can lead to respiratory issues. Fire brigade personnel, along with local police, are actively assessing the situation to ensure public safety.

Despite the ongoing incident, vehicle traffic on National Highway 66 has reportedly remained normal, and no formal warnings have been issued to residents or passing motorists as of yet. Authorities urge caution and awareness as they continue to manage the response to this hazardous situation.