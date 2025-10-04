Election Commission to meet political parties in Patna today ahead of Bihar polls

New Delhi: In a key step towards ensuring smooth conduct of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a crucial meeting with representatives of various political parties in Patna on Saturday.

The session, aimed at reviewing election preparedness and gathering feedback from stakeholders, will take place from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the Taj Hotel.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will chair the meeting, accompanied by Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi.

The poll panel, currently on a two-day visit to Bihar, is assessing both administrative and security arrangements ahead of the high-stakes elections expected later this year.

A maximum of three representatives from each party have been invited to attend.

Among the participants will be leaders from the BJP, JD(U), RJD, Congress, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, RLSP, BSP, AAP, CPI(M), CPI(ML) Liberation, and the National People’s Party.

The Commission is expected to discuss logistics, voter accessibility, the Model Code of Conduct, and other electoral procedures. Parties will also have the opportunity to offer their suggestions and raise concerns.

On Sunday, the Commission will meet with District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, and election officers to review ground-level preparations and law enforcement measures. Discussions will also focus on curbing electoral malpractices and ensuring transparency.

Prior to their Bihar visit, the Election Commission on Friday conducted a detailed briefing in New Delhi at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) for over 400 central observers. These officials will oversee the conduct of elections in Bihar and various upcoming bypolls nationwide.

As of now, the EC is yet to announce official poll dates. However, with the final electoral roll published on September 30, listing 7.42 crore registered voters after a drop of over 47 lakh since June, the stage appears set for formal poll notification in the coming weeks.