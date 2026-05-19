Elephant Marthanda injured in fight dies, Dubare camp closed to tourists for 2 days

Madikeri (Karnataka): In a tragic development, the elephant Marthanda, which had sustained severe injuries during a clash with another captive elephant, Kanjan, at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Nanjarayapatna in Kushalnagar taluk of Kodagu district, succumbed to its injuries on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that as a tragic outcome of the fight between two elephants, S. Junese, a tourist from Tamil Nadu, was killed on Monday.

She was crushed after coming under Marthanda when the elephant fell during the fight with another elephant. Following the incident, the state government has shut the elephant camp for tourists for two days.

Sources said that Marthanda sustained severe internal injuries after collapsing during the attack and being unable to get up. The elephant was reportedly attacked continuously for nearly 15 minutes. Veterinarians treating Marthanda stated that the excessive loss of blood is suspected to have severely affected the functioning of its heart.

They also opined that there could have been internal bleeding in the back and abdomen, which may have led to the elephant’s rapid deterioration and death.

Sources further stated that captive elephants without tusks are generally considered more powerful and are referred to as “Makna” elephants. However, Kanjan, a tusker, which launched the attack on Marthanda, allegedly did not allow the elephant any opportunity to get up after it fell into a water body. As a result, Marthanda sustained critical injuries.

Meanwhile, following the death of the woman tourist from Chennai in the incident involving the clash between the captive elephants, authorities have closed the Dubare Elephant Camp for two days.

Tourist entry into the camp has been completely prohibited in the wake of the incident.

Dubare Elephant Camp is known for offering visitors an opportunity to closely interact with elephants, and officials indicated that the close proximity to the animals during the incident posed a serious risk to the tourist’s safety.

Following the tragedy, the usually busy elephant camp now wears a deserted look, while shops and commercial establishments in the surrounding area have also remained closed.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology and Kodagu District In-charge Minister, N.S. Boseraju, also expressed profound grief over the death of Marthanda, who had been battling for life after suffering severe injuries in the clash with another elephant at the Dubare camp on Monday.

He said Marthanda’s demise has caused immense pain to the camp staff and animal lovers alike.

It can be recalled that in a tragic incident, a woman tourist from Tamil Nadu was killed on Monday after coming under a captive elephant that was fighting with another elephant at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka’s Madikeri district.

The deceased was identified as 33-year-old S. Juneshe. Her husband, Joyal, sustained severe injuries in the incident and has been shifted to the Kushalnagar Government Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the couple had arrived at the Dubare Elephant Camp on Monday morning. They initially got photographs taken with the trained elephants. Later, they ventured into the waterbody along with other tourists while the elephants were being taken for a bath by the mahouts. The tourists were also participating in cleaning and bathing the elephants.

While the tourists were engaged in the activity, two captive elephants, Marthanda and Kanjan, suddenly started fighting with each other. Despite repeated attempts by the mahouts to control them, the elephants continued fighting.

During the commotion, Marthanda reportedly fell on Juneshe, killing her on the spot and seriously injuring her husband. Fellow tourists and authorities rescued the couple from the water body and shifted them to the hospital.