Embarrassed Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s remarks, calls it ‘unacceptable’



New Delhi: Hours after Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s remark on the ‘colour of citizens’ stirred a major controversy and left the party red-faced, the latter got into a damage control mode and issued a clarification.

Congress General Secretary and Communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh took to his X account and said that the party does not support his views and described it as “unfortunate and unacceptable”.

Taking to his X account, Jairam Ramesh wrote, “The analogies drawn by Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India’s diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable.”

“The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from such analogies,” he added.

Pitroda speaking exclusively to The Statesman made the ‘racist’ remarks while attempting to describe the diversity of the country.

“A diverse country, where people on the East look like Chinese, people on the West look like Arab, people on the North look like maybe White, and people in the South look like Africa,” Pitroda said.

The remarks by Sam Pitroda are drawing him flak from all political quarters, particularly from the BJP, which has accused him of showing the country in poor light.

Many BJP leaders took potshots at Sam Pitroda while some poked fun at him for bringing embarrassment to his party with a string of controversial statements.

Notably, this is not the first incident of the Congress leader sparking a row with his controversial statements.

His recent assertions on the Inheritance Tax also had drawn him severe flak from the BJP leadership.

Taking a cue from his Inheritance tax theory, the BJP brass had accused Congress of planning to impose high taxes on the common man and thereby usurping a major chunk of their wealth, after death.