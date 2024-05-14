Emotional H.D. Revanna heads to father Deve Gowda’s house after release from prison on bail



Bengaluru: H.D. Revanna — the JD-S MLA who was arrested in a case of kidnapping a victim of alleged sexual abuse at the hands of his son and JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna — was in tears after his release from the Bengaluru Central Jail on Tuesday.

Sources said that H.D. Revanna, the son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, was comforted by his family members after he walked out of the prison.

Revanna headed straight to his father’s residence at Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru after being released from jail. His brother and JD-S state President H.D. Kumaraswamy, along with his sisters, was present to receive him outside the prison.

Meanwhile, hundreds of party workers who gathered outside Deve Gowda’s residence raised slogans against the Congress government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.

On seeing his brother Kumaraswamy, H.D. Revanna hugged him and broke down in tears.

When he met his father Deve Gowda, he touched his feet and broke down again.

Before Revanna’s arrival, a special prayer ceremony was held at Deve Gowda’s residence.

Revanna later left for Mysuru along with JD-S MLA A. Manju to seek the blessings of goddess Chamundeshwari. He plans to visit the Sringeri Sharada temple on Wednesday before returning to Holenarasipura, sources said.

Meanwhile, JD-S workers in Hassan district have decided to accord Revanna a grand welcome before he enters Hassan city.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex video scandal involving JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna arrested his father H.D. Revanna on May 4 after his anticipatory bail plea in a victim kidnapping case was rejected by the MP/MLA court in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Police had registered an FIR against H.D. Revanna in connection with the kidnapping of a woman, believed to be one of the victims of the sex video scandal involving his son Prajwal Revanna.

The woman’s son had registered a missing complaint naming H.D. Revanna as the prime accused in the case.



