Empowering Education: Canara Communication Centre’s AI Workshop Equips Bethany Educators at National Meet

Bangalore: The Bethany Educational Society® (BES) Mangalore, in collaboration with Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore, and powered by AI Lumina-AI Learning platform, organised a one-day workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI) titled “Transforming Education with AI” for selected principals and headmistresses across India. Held recently at Bethany Provincial House, Jyothi PU Composite College, St Thomas Town, Bangalore, this pivotal event aimed to empower educators to embrace AI technologies to enhance the learning and teaching experience in the education field.

The workshop, a part of the Educators Meet 2024, brought together 50 principals, educators, and teachers from BES institutions nationwide. The session highlighted how AI can revolutionise educational practices, making teaching more efficient and personalised to students’ needs.

Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, a Google Certified AI Coach and Media Professional, Director of Canara Communication Centre, and Mr Leo Victor Zalki, an Oracle and Google Certified AI Professional and Director of Oxidane Enviro LLP led the sessions as resource persons.

Fr A. I. Fernandes emphasised the practical applications of AI in education, while Mr. Zalki, demonstrated innovative AI tools that can be adopted in classrooms.

Sr Sandhya BS, General Councillor and Secretary of the Bethany Educational Society®, who coordinated the workshop, emphasised the importance of AI in modern education. She said, “The future of education lies in harnessing the power of AI to create more inclusive, adaptive, and student-centered learning environments. At BES, we are committed to equipping our educators with the skills they need to lead this transformation in their schools.”

Educators were introduced to various AI-powered tools and methodologies that could revolutionise teaching and learning, making the process more interactive, data-driven, and customised to student needs. The workshop also provided insights into the ethical use of AI in educational settings.

Participants left the workshop with a clearer understanding of AI’s potential in transforming their institutions, ready to implement what they learned. All were given Canva Pro subscriptions for 60 days. 15 lucky participants were given premium access to top GPTs and AI tools.

The event marks a significant step forward in BES’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into its educational practices.