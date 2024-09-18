New Mangalore Port Authority Observes ‘Swachata Hi Seva’ Campaign from 17th September to 02nd October 2024

Mangaluru: “Swachata Hi Seva” campaign at New Mangalore Port Authority was launched by Dr. A V Raman, Chairman by administering the Swachata Pledge and flagging off the walkathon at Panambur. The “Swachata Hi Seva” campaign in New Mangalore Port Authority will be observed from 17th September to 02nd October 2024, marking the 10th anniversary of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. In a bid to further the vision of a clean and green India, NMPA will be organizing a series of activities under the themes;

(i)Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari – Public Participation, Awareness & Advocacy: Engaging citizens in cleanliness efforts through various participatory activities.

(ii)Sampoorna Swachhata – through Shramdaan including Swachhata Lakshit Ekayi – Mega cleanliness drives with peoples shramdaan focusing on general cleanliness across urban and rural areas with a focus on community assets

(iii)Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs – Providing preventive health check-ups and social security coverage for sanitation workers involving active participation from employees, students, local communities, and the general public.

The campaign began today with the Chairman of NMPA administering the Swachata Pledge to port employees, reaffirming their commitment to cleanliness and hygiene. The Chairman also flagged off a walkathon aimed at creating public awareness about the importance of cleanliness and hygiene. Expressing his thoughts on the campaign’s decade-long journey, he highlighted the transformation happening in this country towards cleanliness, the initiatives of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Swachh Bharat mission has galvanized the nation towards building a cleaner and healthier environment.

During this” Swachata Hi Seva” fortnight NMPA has scheduled an array of cleanliness drives not just within the port area but also extending to the Beach as market areas, nearby villages, and preventive health check-ups for sanitation workers. These efforts aim to create a ripple effect, encouraging communities to adopt and maintain cleanliness practices in their daily lives.

Adding to the campaign’s outreach, various competitions will be organized for port employees and school children to raise awareness about cleanliness and its importance. Furthermore, a flash mob by college students is planned to increase awareness among the public and engage them dynamically and interactively, innovatively spreading the message of Swachata.

This year’s observance of “Swachata Hi Seva” is particularly significant as it marks the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Campaign, symbolizing a decade of relentless efforts toward achieving the dream of a Swachh Bharat. NMPA remains committed to observing the campaign in a befitting manner, ensuring widespread participation and engagement to make this mission a grand success.