Empowering Futures: Internship Recruitment Training Program Concludes at FMCOAHS

Five-day intensive workshop prepares interns for real-world challenges

Mangaluru: The Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS) successfully concluded its five-day Internship Recruitment Training Program held from July 1st to 5th, 2025, at the Muller Mini Hall, Father Muller Convention Centre. The event was a dynamic initiative aimed at equipping final-year interns with essential soft skills, professional etiquette, and career preparedness.

The inaugural ceremony on July 1st witnessed a dignified presence of esteemed leaders and facilitators. The dais was graced by Rev. Fr. Faustin Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions; Dr. Hilda D’Souza, Principal, FMCOAHS; Dr. Jennifer, Course Coordinator from the Department of Medical Imaging Technology; along with guest trainers Mr. Shashank Bhat and Mr. Nevin Kaval from JV Global Services LLP, Bangalore.

Welcoming the attendees, Dr. Hilda D’Souza remarked, “Our students are academically proficient and skilled in their healthcare specializations. However, to make them truly employable in today’s competitive environment, we must bridge the gap between academics and industry expectations. This training is a crucial step in that direction.”

The program was officially inaugurated with the lighting of the traditional lamp, followed by a presidential address by Rev. Fr. Faustin Lucas Lobo, who emphasized, “Learning is a continuous journey. The knowledge we acquire must be practiced diligently. Only through consistent application can we achieve growth and excellence.”

The event was eloquently compered by Ms. Gopikalakshmi, Lecturer and Echocardiographer from the Department of Cardiology, and Ms. Avani Sudheer, Tutor and AT & OT Technician from the Department of Anaesthesiology. A gracious vote of thanks was delivered by Ms. Gopikalakshmi, and the ceremony concluded with the stirring rendition of the Institutional Anthem.

Over the course of five days, the interns delved into various core competencies essential for professional success. These included:

Communication Skills (Listening, Reading, Writing, Speaking)

Teamwork and Interpersonal Skills

Critical Thinking and Analytical Abilities

Attitude & Behavioral Skills: including compassion, patience, adaptability, multitasking, and attention to detail

SWOT Analysis & Goal Setting, Time Management, and Customer Service

Resume Writing, Interview Preparation, and Mock Interviews



Students were grouped by course and participated in structured sessions and hands-on activities. Daily assignments, reflections, and mock interview panels ensured they returned each day better prepared, more confident, and closer to becoming job-ready professionals.

What made this training especially meaningful was its tailored approach. Recognizing that many students hail from modest, often underprivileged backgrounds, the faculty and management of FMCOAHS addressed common hurdles such as low English fluency, lack of documentation skills, and unfamiliarity with interview settings. The training was a strong step toward holistic development, nurturing not only technical competence but personal growth and confidence.

As voiced by one of the delegates, “This workshop gave us more than just career skills—it gave us belief in ourselves.”

The Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, under the visionary leadership of its Principal, dedicated faculty, and the unwavering support of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, continues to empower its students to dream big, rise above barriers, and confidently face the challenges of the modern healthcare landscape.



