Empowering Tomorrow: First Aid & Disaster Management Workshop at Roshni Nilaya

Mangaluru: The Youth Red Cross unit and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru, jointly organized a workshop focused on First Aid and Disaster Management. The event commenced at 9:30 a.m. in the College Seminar Hall with a prayer, followed by a warm welcome address from Mrs Anusuya Kamath, the YRC Programme Officer of the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru.

The inauguration of this valuable workshop was marked by the lighting of a ceremonial lamp. This honour was carried out by a distinguished group of individuals, including Ms Gloria Jennifer Rodrigues, the First Aid Trainer, School Nurse and Counselor at SDM School and the day’s esteemed Resource Person, Prof. Eveleen Benis, Secretary of the Institute of Social Service at Roshni Nilaya, Mrs Vineetha K, Registrar (Evaluation), Mrs Cecilia F Goveas, the IQAC Coordinator, Mrs Veena B. K, SAHAYOG Coordinator of the BSW Department, Mrs Anusuya Kamath, the YRC Programme Officer, Ms Angel, YRC Secretary, and Ms Sona, MSW Student Convenor, all representing the School of Social Work at Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru.

Following the inaugural ceremony, Prof. Vineetha K, the Registrar (Evaluation) at the School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru, delivered a keynote address. She stressed the importance of disaster preparedness, emphasizing that disasters can strike at any given moment. She has also shared insights about the day’s resource person, Ms Gloria Jennifer Rodrigues, highlighting her role as a First Aid Trainer and her alumni status at the college and Mr Peter Santhosh D’Souza, Advocate and his Team as a Resource Person for the afternoon session on Disaster Management.

Mrs Cecilia F Goveas, the IQAC Coordinator, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the significance of Disaster Management and sharing valuable insights on the subject. Prof. Eveleen Benis, Head of the MSW Department cum Secretary of the Institute of Social Service at Roshni Nilaya, delivered a presidential address, providing her perspective on the subject and emphasizing its importance.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ms Halima Shaza, a YRC Volunteer. The MC of the programme was Ms Amana, a YRC Volunteer. Immediately after the formalities, a photo session took place, and the training program officially commenced, setting the stage for an enriching and insightful day. A total of 95 students, comprising both undergraduate and postgraduate students, actively participated in the workshop on First Aid and Disaster Management.

Report by: Ms Anasuya Kamath Programme Officer – Youth Red Cross Unit