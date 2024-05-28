‘Empty-handed’ Karnataka farmers struggling to sow crops: BJP leader BY Vijayendra

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday claimed that empty-handed state farmers are unable to take up sowing activities due to the Congress government’s apathy.

Speaking to media persons, Vijayendra charged that since the Congress government came to power, farmers’ issues have been utterly neglected.

Farmers, who are in deep crisis following the failure of the monsoon rains last year, are unable to take up farming activities, including sowing, as they are empty-handed.

“At this juncture, drought compensation is also not being deposited into the accounts of farmers. Since the Congress government has been in power for one year, farmers have been facing one crisis after another,” he said

Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government is only focused on the politics of appeasement and not at all concerned with taking any other pro-people steps.

“The Congress government must initiate steps to support farmers who are not receiving money due to technical reasons and are in a desperate state,” he demanded.

“The direction given by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to banks not to adjust the compensation amount against loans has not been heeded. The situation highlights the failure of the government, which seems unable to control the banking system,” Vijayendra said.

“District administrations have warned banks to not adjust drought compensation and crop loss aid deposited into farmers’ accounts towards their loans. District Commissioners have warned that they will submit reports if banks violate these directives. Despite that, banks are taking away deposited amounts,” he said.

Lakhs of farmers are unable to receive compensation due to technical reasons, such as Aadhaar cards not being linked to accounts and others, sources said.



